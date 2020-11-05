Gameday Preview: Chino Valley at Deer Valley — Week 6

Who: Chino Valley Cougars at Deer Valley Skyhawks

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m.

Where: Glendale, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Aaron Valdez on Twitter at @valaaron_94 for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Chino Valley — Michael Gilpin (2-3, 1st season); Deer Valley — Dan Friedman (10-25, 4th season)

Records: Chino Valley (2-3, 1-2 Metro West); Deer Valley (2-3, 0-2 Southwest)

Last Meeting: N/A

Last Week: Chino Valley — The Cougars were simply outclassed in a 52-20 loss against Phoenix Christian, the best team in the Metro West Region. On a good note, ILB Colling Knight set school record for most tackles in a game with 28; Deer Valley – The Skyhawks are a 4A conference team and are currently in a rut, dropping their three last games. Their latest loss was to Lake Havasu by a score of 54-28.

The Setting: While the Metro West Region title is already out of reach, Chino Valley needs as many wins as it can get for good playoff positioning. Both they and Deer Valley are on losing skids, so something has to give in their matchup this week. This will also be a chance to see how Chino Valley, a 3A conference team, stacks up against a 4A team. The Cougars were originally supposed to host Dysart this week but they had to cancel and ended up scheduling a new game last minute against the Skyhawks.

Players to Watch: Chino Valley — QB Jayden Smith, Jr.; WR Dante DeBono, Sr.; RB Layne Malave, Jr.; TE/DE Dakota McMains, Jr.; ILB/RB Collin Knight, Sr.; WR Kamren Loftin, Sr.; RB Harrison Setter, So.; Deer Valley — QB Rudy Gonzales, So.; RB Ashton Hill, Jr.; WR Kellen Huth, Sr.; WR Trenton Green, Sr.; WR Djevon Miles, Jr.; LB Jermaine Moore, Jr.

Weather Forecast: 83 degrees at kickoff, partly cloudy, 6 mph SSW, sunset at 5:33 p.m.