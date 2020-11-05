Adoption Spotlight: Angelina

Angelina is a fun loving girl who enjoys going to church and wishes for a forever family who is Christian and involved in church as well.

Angelina loves to laugh, be silly and spending time with others. She loves people and enjoys listening to music and dancing with her loved ones. She loves all kinds of animals and would love to be in a home that has pets. Angelina likes being around other children and playing board games and video games

Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.

Begin the adoption and foster process virtually.

To learn how, visit dcs.az.gov/change2lives and click the “Foster & Adoption” tab.

