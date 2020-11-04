OFFERS
Traffic stop leads to arrest of suspected fentanyl dealer

Nathaniel Wolf (YCSO)

Nathaniel Wolf (YCSO)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: November 4, 2020 6:03 p.m.

An October traffic stop in Cottonwood resulted in an arrest of a 24-year-old man for possession and possession-for-sale of the narcotic fentanyl.

A news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) reported that a sheriff’s deputy stopped a car near the intersection of Ash and 12th streets in Cottonwood for a moving violation at about 1:15 p.m. Oct. 28.

A conversation with the driver, Nathaniel Wolf from Cottonwood, led the deputy “to believe Wolf was concerned about contraband, possibly narcotics, being found in the vehicle,” stated the news release. Wolf reportedly became argumentative and initially declined a consent to search.

Based on the deputy’s suspicions, a YCSO K9 unit was requested to conduct a “free air” sniff, said the news release.

When the K9 deputy arrived, his K9 dog alerted to the odor of illicit narcotic in Wolf’s car. Deputies then conducted a search for the origin of the odor, finding a container in a coffee cup with about 30 blue fentanyl pills and a piece of tin foil with fentanyl residue, according to the news release.

After Wolf became ill, paramedics were called, and he was transported to a local hospital. A detective from the Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking Task Force (PANT) was requested since the investigation involved apparent fentanyl sales.

When Wolf was scheduled for discharge from the hospital, a Cottonwood Police Officer and PANT detectives arrived and arrested Wolf for possession of narcotic drugs for sale (fentanyl), possession of narcotic drug (fentanyl), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wolf was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on the charges and is currently being held on a $35,000 bond.

Police found this double cylinder-shaped container with approximately 30 blue fentanyl pills and a piece of tin foil with fentanyl residue in a coffee cup. (YCSO)

