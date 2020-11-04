OFFERS
Red Cross seeks volunteers in Yavapai County

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers in Yavapai County who want to make a difference in their community. (Red Cross/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 4, 2020 7:06 p.m.

The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers in Yavapai County who want to make a difference in their community.

There are many areas for those who want to help their friends and neighbors beyond Red Cross blood drives.

“We support our residents by helping families to recover after a home fire and teaching people how to prepare for disasters including through school programs for grades 3-5,” Community Volunteer Leader Bunny Troup wrote in a news release this week. “Many of our volunteers choose to deploy to large disasters throughout the country when needed to help.”

During disasters, local or national, Red Cross volunteers provide comfort to those in need by providing shelter and feeding to the displaced persons.

Locally, the Red Cross provides shelter and services to community members who are displaced due to wildfires, floods and other disasters.

“All of this is done through our volunteers or the generosity of our donors,” Troup said. “We receive no government funds. We need more volunteers to provide these valuable services.”

Anyone who would like to help make a difference in the community by becoming a volunteer for the Yavapai County area Red Cross can visit redcross.org or call 928-856-2417.

Information provided by American Red Cross.

