Obituary Notice: Kerry Jean Allen
Originally Published: November 4, 2020 6:25 p.m.
Kerry Jean Allen, age 63, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on Nov. 1, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
