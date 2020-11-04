Nov. 4 COVID-19 update: 31 additional cases overnight, another confirmed death

Yavapai County saw 31 new cases of COVID-19 overnight and another death, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 51,359 residents with 3,152 positive cases, 1,578 recovered, and 92 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for 15 COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), East campus has one COVID-19 patient and one PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports five COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 2,134,217 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 250,633 positive results and 6,059 deaths.

TRAVELING FOR THANKSGIVING

In their Wednesday release, YCCHS provided the following tips to reduce the risk of COVID-19 when traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday:

• Assess the Risk. Remember, the risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 increases with age – so the older the parent or grandparent, the higher the risk. If your relative has an underlying health condition, like diabetes, lung disease, hypertension, or if they are immunosuppressed, that puts them at even higher risk. Before the visit, assess the age and health of the person you are visiting and consider if the trip is worth the risk.

• Plan ahead by two weeks. If you decide to make the trip, the two weeks leading up to the visit are key. You want to reduce your chance of infection as much as possible. While complete quarantine may not be practical, limit outings or social gatherings, and take maximum precautions when going out. Practice social distancing, wear a mask and work from home if possible to reduce your chances of getting infected.

• If you can, make it a road trip. Traveling by car will be safer than by plane or train. The main risks in a road trip are the stops along the way, such as restaurants or public restrooms. When you fill up the gas tank, put gloves on and use hand sanitizer. Pack your own food to limit stops. Try to stop at restrooms that look clean and well-stocked with supplies. Stay six feet from others, wear a mask and wash your hands – and use hand sanitizer if you touch any surfaces after that. If it's a long trip and you need to stay overnight in a hotel, make sure you sanitize surfaces.

VACCINE SURVEY

The public is asked to take the YCCHS COVID-19 Vaccine Survey. The survey is on the YCCHS webpage at, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine.

