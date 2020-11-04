OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 04
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Nov. 4 COVID-19 update: 31 additional cases overnight, another confirmed death
Health officials offer safe holiday travel tips

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 4, 2020 12:48 p.m.

Yavapai County saw 31 new cases of COVID-19 overnight and another death, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday morning, Nov. 4.

COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County has tested 51,359 residents with 3,152 positive cases, 1,578 recovered, and 92 deaths.

YRMC West is caring for 15 COVID-19 patients with two persons under investigation (PUI), East campus has one COVID-19 patient and one PUI. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports five COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI. The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 2,134,217 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 250,633 positive results and 6,059 deaths.

TRAVELING FOR THANKSGIVING

In their Wednesday release, YCCHS provided the following tips to reduce the risk of COVID-19 when traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday: 

Assess the Risk. Remember, the risk of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 increases with age – so the older the parent or grandparent, the higher the risk. If your relative has an underlying health condition, like diabetes, lung disease, hypertension, or if they are immunosuppressed, that puts them at even higher risk.  Before the visit, assess the age and health of the person you are visiting and consider if the trip is worth the risk. 

Plan ahead by two weeks. If you decide to make the trip, the two weeks leading up to the visit are key.  You want to reduce your chance of infection as much as possible. While complete quarantine may not be practical, limit outings or social gatherings, and take maximum precautions when going out. Practice social distancing, wear a mask and work from home if possible to reduce your chances of getting infected. 

If you can, make it a road trip. Traveling by car will be safer than by plane or train. The main risks in a road trip are the stops along the way, such as restaurants or public restrooms. When you fill up the gas tank, put gloves on and use hand sanitizer. Pack your own food to limit stops. Try to stop at restrooms that look clean and well-stocked with supplies. Stay six feet from others, wear a mask and wash your hands – and use hand sanitizer if you touch any surfaces after that. If it's a long trip and you need to stay overnight in a hotel, make sure you sanitize surfaces.

See more tips at this NPR link.

VACCINE SURVEY

The public is asked to take the YCCHS COVID-19 Vaccine Survey. The survey is on the YCCHS webpage at, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YavapaiVaccine.

INFORMATION

• Spectrum Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 Rapid Tests with results in 15 minutes. Call 928-778-0330.

• Schedule of flu clinics: www.yavapai.us/chs, click on the flu shot banner.

• To schedule an appointment in YCCHS clinics, call 928-771-3122.

• County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103.

• #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries