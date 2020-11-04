Mother of local student with COVID-19 praises school health practices

Chino Valley High School freshman Breanna Crane tested positive for COVID-19 the day before Halloween, three days after she became ill at school.

The student who suffers from scoliosis has been home in bed ever since, her mother, Julia, told the Courier. She is angered that her daughter’s illness has proved fodder for unfounded and false, social media criticism.

“The concern should be about the health of our children, not of how it’s spreading or who has it,” Crane said as she described how her daughter some days struggles to breathe and other days feels healthy. “Quit spreading rumors that my daughter is running around town when she’s laying in bed. She’s been isolated to her bedroom since she got notice on Friday (Oct. 30) that she was COVID-19 positive.

“We are trying to be as responsible as we can with this and now we’re getting these nasty rumors spread all over the place.”

Julia’s older brother Givaunni, a Chino Valley High football player, is also impacted as he has been unable to practice with the team since Oct. 29. Chino Valley schools resumed full school operations on Oct. 26. Again, Crane said her son was the subject of malicious gossip stating he was still playing after exposure to the virus. The truth is that his season has come to an abrupt end as it is unlikely he will be able to play again as the season ends on Nov. 13, she said.

Adding to the struggle area school districts have related to public transparency about efforts to thwart COVID-19 spread in schools is fueling misinformation that can be used to shame a student or staff. County health and school leaders said their goal is not to mock or embarrass anyone, but rather inform the public on health protocols to limit spread now that schools have reopened, either completely or in hybrid models.

Crane commended Chino Valley’s precautions.

“I think under the circumstances, (the district) has responded very appropriately and quickly,” said Crane, whose entire family remains in quarantine.

Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton credited county school districts with implementing proper health and safety protocols that have so far prevented in-school outbreaks. National and state health guidelines consider in-school spread infection between two people whose sole contact was in the school setting, she explained.

All tri-city district schools require cloth face masks – Chino Valley offers the option of face shields - for students and staff. All reinforce hand washing and sanitizing throughout the day; enforce physical distancing wherever possible, including use of Plexiglas dividers; and regularly disinfect and check ventilation. Chino Valley performs daily temperature checks.

A number of staff and students across the districts have tested positive, but all have either been able to report their illness before coming into school, or contact with other students and staff was identified and those individuals were placed into quarantine. None have required quarantining an entire class, or prompted a school closure as has happened in the Phoenix area.

Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard said a Prescott High student tested positive on Wednesday. Administrative staff traced contacts and another student is now to be tested and quarantined.

For someone who tests positive, the health protocol is a 10-day isolation before they can return to school or work. Quarantine for someone in contact with a COVID-19 positive individual is 14 days, according to school and health officials.

At one of PUSD’s three elementary schools, Howard said, a staff member with symptoms who tested positive prompted a quarantine of several students with whom the person was in regular contact.

“What we haven’t had is spread at school. We kind of hold our breath on that,” said Howard of the district that just this week expanded its hybrid model at its elementary schools to four days a week with the hope to add a third day to the hybrid model for 5-12 on Nov. 16. He advised that date could change if community infection rates continue to spike.

In Humboldt Unified School District, Executive Director of Operations Kort Miner said schools have been fortunate “because parents have been awesome” about keeping infection out of the schools. The district reopened nine of its 10 schools for full in-person instruction after fall break; Bradshaw Mountain High is the only one now operating on a hybrid schedule.

To date, Miner said, four staff members and six students needed to quarantine. He expects far higher numbers have been tested based on fear of contracting the virus. Schools are known to be incubators of all kinds of sickness, and COVID-19 now co-exists with the typical flu and allergy season, he said.

“People are really taking this seriously, and are helping us mitigate the spread,” Miner said.

With cases on the rise, and the holidays on the horizon, Horton said her appeal to all individuals and families is to be vigilant about their health and that of others: wear masks, maintain physical distance, wash hands, and if sick, stay home. She, again, emphasized extra caution for vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

No one wants to see a forced closing of schools again, Horton said.

“I’m very proud of our superintendents and how they are handling this,” Horton said of the leadership they have offered to ensure their schools are safe and operational. “They are doing an exceptional job.”