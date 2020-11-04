Local nonprofit offering help for those behind on rent in Yavapai County

The Coalition for Compassion and Justice (CCJ) in Prescott is currently serving the community by meeting with individuals and families that need help with rent during these tough times.

CCJ is a nonprofit poverty-relief center serving Yavapai County. Its mission is to end and prevent homelessness.

"We are a service and a solution to those living in homelessness, working toward a just and compassionate community for all," their website explains.

"We have the ability to administer up to six months of rental assistance for those that qualify," CCJ said in a news release. Applicants must meet all of the following requirements:

• Experiencing hardship due to COVID-19

• Behind on paying rent

• Able to provide a signed lease

• Considered low-income

To be considered low-income, your income must be under $45,250 for an individual, under $52,875 for a two-person household, under $59,500 for three-person household — and so on.

"You may be a candidate for ESG funds, which we can send directly to your landlord or rental agency," the release said. "We would love to help you or anyone you may know that could benefit from this assistance."

To get started, qualified applicants can schedule an appointment by calling Jared at 928-237-3816.



To learn more about CCJ, visit yavapaiccj.org.

Information provided by Coalition for Compassion and Justice.