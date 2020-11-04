OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Nov. 04
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Local nonprofit offering help for those behind on rent in Yavapai County

(The Coalition for Compassion and Justice/Courtesy)

(The Coalition for Compassion and Justice/Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 4, 2020 7:40 p.m.

The Coalition for Compassion and Justice (CCJ) in Prescott is currently serving the community by meeting with individuals and families that need help with rent during these tough times.

CCJ is a nonprofit poverty-relief center serving Yavapai County. Its mission is to end and prevent homelessness.

"We are a service and a solution to those living in homelessness, working toward a just and compassionate community for all," their website explains.

"We have the ability to administer up to six months of rental assistance for those that qualify," CCJ said in a news release. Applicants must meet all of the following requirements:

• Experiencing hardship due to COVID-19

• Behind on paying rent

• Able to provide a signed lease

• Considered low-income

To be considered low-income, your income must be under $45,250 for an individual, under $52,875 for a two-person household, under $59,500 for three-person household — and so on.

"You may be a candidate for ESG funds, which we can send directly to your landlord or rental agency," the release said. "We would love to help you or anyone you may know that could benefit from this assistance."

To get started, qualified applicants can schedule an appointment by calling Jared at 928-237-3816.

To learn more about CCJ, visit yavapaiccj.org.

Information provided by Coalition for Compassion and Justice.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries