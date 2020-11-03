Obituary: Vincent Harold Benoit Jr.

Vincent Harold Benoit Jr., age 73, of Humboldt, Arizona, passed away October 31, 2020 in Humboldt. He was born May 5, 1947 in Boston, Mass. to Vincent Harold Benoit Sr. and Alice Lenore (Hawkins) Bonoit.

Vincent graduated from La Miranda High School, he was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and had a career in public transportation. He love NASCAR. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ina Benoit; his three daughters, Dawn Diaz, Traci Zavala and Heather Ramos; his son, Vincent Benoit; 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.