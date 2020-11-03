General Election results in Yavapai County as of 11:12 p.m. Nov. 3

Following are the General Election returns from Tuesday, Nov. 3, as of 11:12 p.m., from voters in Yavapai County and Arizona.

Local officials are saying 98% of the precincts are reporting; the state has 79% reporting.

The Elections Department will post “unofficial” final results. Once the Board of Supervisors has canvassed the results they will be titled as "official" final results. Until then, these are "unofficial."

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for updates.