Prescott PD: We are committed to ‘fair and impartial policing’ on Election Day

In an effort to reach out on Election Day, the Prescott Police Department wanted to assure the community they serve on a daily basis that they are “dedicated to protecting” democracy, a department release stated Monday afternoon.

Lt. Jon Brambila, spokesperson for Prescott PD, said Monday, Nov. 2, that his department’s goal throughout the election process is to secure every person’s right to vote “safely and without fear.”

Brambila said Prescott PD has been in close communication with election officials at Yavapai County and partner law enforcement agencies such as the Prescott Valley Police Department, Chino Valley Police Department and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, to learn of any plans to “impede voters.”

“Our goal is to respond to those swiftly if they occur. We have no credible information at this time that any groups or individuals plan to interfere with Election Day in Prescott,” Brambila said.

Brambila said that Prescott PD is fully committed to “fair and impartial policing” on Election Day.

“Our officers perform their duties impartially and without regard for political affiliation every day. Election Day is no exception,” Brambila said. “We have provided training about the importance of nonpartisan policing on Election Day and we hold our officers to these standards and to reflect our values: Integrity, courage, accountability, respect and excellence.”

With that, Brambila added there are laws in place to help aid Prescott PD and their mission. One he focused on is an Arizona law that prohibits certain activities and actions within 75 feet of a polling place while the polls are open for voting.

Some of those actions include:

• Entering an election polling place on the day of an election with a firearm is a violation of misconduct involving weapons and a Class 1 misdemeanor.

• Campaigning for or against a particular candidate;

• Interfering with a voter physically;

• Destroying ballots;

• Removing or destroying supplies or conveniences furnished to enable a voter to prepare their ballot; and

• Hindering the voting of another.

Some of these violations are felony crimes, Brambila said.

“We are very proud to serve our community and it is our responsibility to protect our democracy by providing a safe, fair and free democratic election day in Prescott,” Brambila said. “We will only take enforcement action as necessary to preserve life and safety, or to stop acts that are dangerous or clearly intimidating. In doing so, we will work diligently and professionally to preserve everyone’s First Amendment rights, their right to vote and their right to exercise both of them fairly and safely.”

CONTACT

Prescott PD’s non-emergency line is 928-445-3131. Any concerns from citizens regarding polling places or the election can be directed to the Yavapai County Elections Department at 928-771-3244, or the Attorney General’s Office at 602-319-4577.

