5 things to look out for on Election Day

On Election Day, the biggest worry for many Arizona voters is whether their votes will be counted.

Ballot rejection is a possibility. Voters may forget to sign mail-in ballots, use the wrong color ink to mark the ballot and mail an early ballot too late for delivery by Nov. 3.

Hundreds of thousands of Arizona residents have already voted, but it’s not too late for those who haven’t yet turned in early ballots or plan to vote in person Nov. 3.

Sophia Solis, spokesperson for the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, Pam Fessler, a voting issues correspondent with NPR, and Diana Solorio, spokesperson for the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, said common mistakes can be avoided:

MAIL

Sorry, it’s too late to mail your ballot, as Oct. 27 was the last recommended day to drop a ballot in the mail. But voters can drop off mail-in ballots at early-election sites or until 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Arizona residents also can visit a portal through the Secretary of State’s Office to get voter information on all 15 counties.

PROVISIONAL BALLOT

Provisional ballots allow voters who can’t meet the requirements at certain precincts (voters are not on the registration list, their identity or eligibility cannot be established, they requested an absentee ballot or there was a name or address change) to cast their vote and have it reviewed at a later date.

Voters who have requested an early, mail-in ballot won’t be allowed to vote in person — to do so would risk the integrity of the voting process because poll workers have no evidence that a voter hadn’t already filled out a ballot.

Such voters are allowed to fill out a provisional ballot.

“The whole purpose of a provisional ballot is if somebody comes to the polling place and there’s some question about whether they should be allowed to vote,” Fessler said. “A lot of them are rejected because when they go to try and resolve the issue, they realize this person really shouldn’t be allowed to vote.”

The Arizona Secretary of State Office website explains that voters will receive a provisional ballot if they recently moved and did not update their voter information, voted at a different polling place than the one to which they were assigned, requested an early ballot by mail, have a registration that is no longer active or they aren’t registered at all.

FAKE DROP BOX

Beware of fake drop boxes.

The California Republican Party acknowledged placing 50 misleading ballot drop boxes in three counties, according to the New York Times, and has resisted demands to remove them.

And in August, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office sent a cease and desist letter to a Washington state company that offered to collect ballots, which is an illegal practice known as “ballot harvesting,” Capitol Media Services reported. Official drop boxes in Arizona are easy to spot.

“Our drop boxes actually look like a large blue bin, it has a tiny slit, and you can drop off your ballot there,” Solorio said.

UNDER VOTING VS OVER VOTING

Under voting is your choice, over voting leads to rejection.

Each section on the ballot instructs the voter to choose a certain number of candidates. If the ballot says choose two and you only vote for one, your vote is still counted.

But don’t exceed the maximum number of choices offered.

“If it says two and you end up voting for three, that’s called an over vote,” Solorio said, and that vote in that specific contest will not be counted.

INK PEN COLOR

The color of ink you use to properly fill in those ballot circles actually matters.

Voters must only use a black or blue pen when filling out their ballot or it will be rejected. Markers — other than a fine-tip Sharpie — pencils or pens with other color ink are unacceptable because the scanner may not be able to read it.

Voters need not worry if the ink seeps through to the other side of the ballot, Solorio said; it won’t affect the other votes.

The method of marking your choice also makes a difference.

“Sometimes people will circle the little bubble next to the name instead of filling it in,” Fessler said. “That will also get their ballot rejected.”