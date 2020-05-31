4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
3 others flown to Phoenix hospital in critical condition
A head-on collision between two vehicles on Highway 169 in Dewey has left four people dead and three others in critical condition were flown to Phoenix-area hospitals via helicopter, according to a Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Facebook post Sunday afternoon.
The Department of Public Safety (DPS) confirmed the four fatalities via email Sunday.
CAFMA crews responded to the head-on motor vehicle crash around 9 a.m. Sunday, using four fire engines, four ambulances and three helicopters on scene at Highway 169, which was closed to all traffic for several hours.
No further details about the accident were available. Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more information.
