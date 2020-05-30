Obituary: Winnifred C. (Winnie) Pearsall McLain

Winnifred C. (Winnie) Pearsall McLain, born in Scott City, Kansas on June 22, 1931, passed away peacefully into glory on May 26, 2020.

Winnie worked for Bank of America for 25 years. She and Jack retired to Prescott in 1986. They were active in Prescott United Methodist Church and the Lions Club, meeting lifelong friends.

Winnie is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jack; daughter, Brenda (Kim) Cates, Tempe, Ariz.; sons, Jim (Ann) McLain, Victorville, Calif. and Mike (Brigitte) McLain, Frinton-on-Sea, England; seven beloved grandchildren and 12 precious great-grandchildren.

A private family celebration of her life is being held. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Winnie’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

