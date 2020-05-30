OFFERS
Sat, May 30
Obituary: Tyler Easton Cantrell

Tyler Easton Cantrell

Tyler Easton Cantrell

Originally Published: May 30, 2020 9:29 p.m.

Tyler Easton Cantrell, who was born in Prescott on April 4, 2007 and raised in Prescott Valley, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Tyler is survived by his parents, Neil and Traci Cantrell; his brother, Kole Cantrell; his maternal grandparents, Placido and Crissanne Alderette; his paternal grandparents, Ned and Karen Cantrell; his aunts and uncles, Arthur and Kori Alderette, Anthony and Sherri Manley Karl and Kim Cantrell; cousins, Dominick Alderette, Arianna Alderette, Marcus Alderette, Nicolas Cantrell, Andrew and his wife, Rebecca Manley, Ethan Cantrell, Jacob Manley and Zachary Cantrell.

Tyler attended Glassford Hill Middle School. He loved Jesus, his family, his friends, his dogs, fishing, all things basketball and great shoes!

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Calvary Chapel Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69, Prescott. Those wishing to remember Tyler in a special way may make contributions in his memory to gofundme.com (Tyler’s Basketball Dream).

Information provided by survivors.

