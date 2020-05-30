Obituary: Tyler Easton Cantrell
Tyler Easton Cantrell, who was born in Prescott on April 4, 2007 and raised in Prescott Valley, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Tyler is survived by his parents, Neil and Traci Cantrell; his brother, Kole Cantrell; his maternal grandparents, Placido and Crissanne Alderette; his paternal grandparents, Ned and Karen Cantrell; his aunts and uncles, Arthur and Kori Alderette, Anthony and Sherri Manley Karl and Kim Cantrell; cousins, Dominick Alderette, Arianna Alderette, Marcus Alderette, Nicolas Cantrell, Andrew and his wife, Rebecca Manley, Ethan Cantrell, Jacob Manley and Zachary Cantrell.
Tyler attended Glassford Hill Middle School. He loved Jesus, his family, his friends, his dogs, fishing, all things basketball and great shoes!
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Calvary Chapel Prescott, 2313 E. Highway 69, Prescott. Those wishing to remember Tyler in a special way may make contributions in his memory to gofundme.com (Tyler’s Basketball Dream).
Information provided by survivors.
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 22, 2020
- Prescott Sears store property sells
- Boy hit by pickup truck in Prescott Valley facing 'long road to recovery'
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Need2Know: Prescott JC Penney store’s fate unclear; Bucky’s and Yavapai casinos to reopen June 1; Casa Perez, Yavapai Regional Transit, museums eye June reopenings
- Prescott rodeo will go on!
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 27, 2020
- All sides endorse proposal for AED’s Granite Dells project in Prescott, after two years of debate
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2020
- 16-year-old girl dies after single-vehicle rollover crash in Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 8, 2020
- National Guard flyover includes Prescott, Northern Arizona on May 7
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: