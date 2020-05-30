Obituary: Stanton C. Lovre Jr.

Stanton C. Lovre Jr., 79, passed away May 18, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. He was born on April 5, 1941 in Denver, Colorado to Frances and Stanton Lovre.

A Memorial Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at St. Catherine Laboure Roman Catholic Church, 2062 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley, Arizona. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul - St. Catherine Laboure Roman Catholic Church P.O. Box 152, Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Interment will be at a late date at San Fernando Mission Cemetery in Mission Hills, California.

