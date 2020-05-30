OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 30
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Roland Adam Hook

Originally Published: May 30, 2020 9:27 p.m.

Roland Adam Hook passed away in Prescott, Arizona on May 25, 2020. Roland was born January 25, 1931 in Maud, Oklahoma, the son of Earless Hook and Elizabeth (Wolf) Hook. In 1950, Roland was united in marriage with Lorilla (French) Hook, the love of his life and lifetime partner. Roland was the father of two children, Steven R. Hook of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Gloria Elaine Lee, deceased.

Roland made a career in the industry of oil and gas exploration and production and was a pioneering influence in deep well drilling. At the age of 27, Roland was selected to supervise the drilling of the Anadarko Basin #1 well near Binger, Oklahoma, which was the first deep test well in the Anadarko Basin. He later supervised the drilling of the Leonard Sevetz #1 Well near Summerset, Pennsylvania, which was the first deep test well in the Appalachian Basin. The geological data obtained from the drilling of those wells became indirectly responsible for the discovery and development of approximately 20% of the oil and gas reserves of the United States. Roland held key positions with Parker Drilling Company and Amoco Production Company prior to entering the independent business world. In 1976, Roland founded Roland Hook and Associates, as an oil and gas consulting service. In 1983, Roland founded Ginger Petroleum Company an independent oil and gas exploration and production company located in La Grange, Texas. In 2005, Roland entered semi-retirement and took full time residence in Prescott, yet he continued to be active in the day to day operations of Ginger and served as its President until his death.

Roland is survived by Lorilla, his wife of 70 years; son, Steven and three grandchildren.

Memorial services are pending. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that any remembrance be in the form of donations to the Southwest Wildlife Foundation in Scottsdale, Arizona or to the Gardenia Jansen Animal Shelter in La Grange, Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Days Past: Oil boom in Chino Valley
Why are Chino wells going dry?
Strong Oklahoma earthquake felt from Nebraska to Texas
Letter: Who watches the watchmen?
High gasoline prices remain on back burner

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries