Obituary: Richard Duday

Richard Duday was born in Chicago, Illinois on June 2, 1934 to Walter Sr. and Angeline Duday. The family moved to Hartford Michigan, where Richard attended high school. He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Engineering. Being a part of the ROTC, Richard entered the US Army (Corps of Engineers), where he had many overseas tours to Germany, Thailand and Viet Nam. Having served honorably for 20 years, Richard attained the rank of Lt. Colonel. His awards and decorations include The Bronze Star, The Meritorious Service, The Army Commendations, National Defense Service, Armed Forces Expeditionary, Viet Nam Campaign and Viet Nam Service medals. He also earned The Army Ranger tab and Airborne Wings.

After retiring from the military, he worked as Housing Manager for expat housing, Government of Bahrain. After returning to the U.S., Richard accepted the position as Division Chief (T&ES) for the City of Alexandria, Virginia, where he worked for over 15 years.

Richard moved to Prescott with his wife, Mary, and had resided here for over 20 years. He was an avid collector and enjoyed traveling and reading.

Richard was father to four children — Michael, Christopher, Gregory (deceased) and Melanie (deceased); and was stepfather to Christopher Malter (deceased), Robyn Malter and Katherine Lipinski. He was father-in-law to Martin Ochotta, Rebecca Spitzer and Eric Lipinski and grandfather to Alexis Duday and Rian and Adam Lipinski. He was brother to Walter Jr. (deceased), brother-in-law to Joan and uncle to nieces, Sandra, Anna, Mary Frances and nephews, Steven and Edward.

Richard passed away on May 20 at the V.A. hospice. A burial with Military Honors is being planned at Arlington National Cemetery.

Information provided by survivors.