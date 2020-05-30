Obituary: Paolo Clayton Chord

Paolo Clayton Chord, age 81, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born in South Dakota in 1938.

He was interested in other cultures and traveled extensively throughout the world. He had the ability to learn and speak foreign languages and could easily strike up conversations with anyone he would meet. Another love he had was found in music. He enjoyed singing, and playing the guitar.

Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home in Camp Verde.

Information provided by survivors.