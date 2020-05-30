Obituary Notice: James W. Sherwood
Originally Published: May 30, 2020 9:22 p.m.
James W. Sherwood of Mayer, Arizona, born August 14, 1945 in Port Allegany, Pennsylvania passed away on May 14, 2020 in Phoenix.
Able Funeral Home, of Phoenix was entrusted with the final arrangements.
