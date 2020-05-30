Obituary Notice: Helen Inez Nelson
Originally Published: May 30, 2020 9:19 p.m.
Helen Inez Nelson was born on January 7, 1927 in Donna, Texas and passed away on May 23, 2020 in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 22, 2020
- Prescott Sears store property sells
- Boy hit by pickup truck in Prescott Valley facing 'long road to recovery'
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Need2Know: Prescott JC Penney store’s fate unclear; Bucky’s and Yavapai casinos to reopen June 1; Casa Perez, Yavapai Regional Transit, museums eye June reopenings
- Prescott rodeo will go on!
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 27, 2020
- All sides endorse proposal for AED’s Granite Dells project in Prescott, after two years of debate
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2020
- 16-year-old girl dies after single-vehicle rollover crash in Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 8, 2020
- National Guard flyover includes Prescott, Northern Arizona on May 7
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: