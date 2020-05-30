OFFERS
Obituary: Joseph Vincent 'Joe' Amore

Joseph Vincent “Joe” Amore

Joseph Vincent “Joe” Amore

Originally Published: May 30, 2020 9:28 p.m.

Joseph Vincent “Joe” Amore, age 78, from Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on May 8, 2020. Joe was born March 23, 1942 to Italian immigrants in Los Angeles, Calif. He was the youngest of 3 children. During his childhood he loved sports. That love of sports helped him to become a football coach for Notre Dame and Bellarmine Jefferson high schools in California as an adult.

After graduating from high school in 1960, Joe proudly served in the United States Navy for 2 years active duty and 2 years active reserve before college. After college he served as a Narcotics Detective for the Los Angeles Police Department for 20 years. He retired from the LAPD in 1984 when he moved his family to Chino Valley, Ariz. In Chino Valley, he served as Chief of Police from 1984 to 1989. After his career as Chief ended, he continued to do Private Investigator work. He loved being a police officer and did that job with such pride.

He is preceded in death by his father, Vincent Amore; his mother, Mary Mazzucco Amore; sister, Dorothy Miller; and sister, Geraldine Cason. He is survived by his love, Sherri Litvin; his children, Julie Amore, Lisa Pierre, Amy Amore, Gina Shivers and Joey Reed as well as his 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. With his loyal and infectious personality, he also leaves behind many, many friends.

He will be remembered for his teasing jokes, his entertaining stories, his unfailing work ethic, his many valuable opinions and his willingness to help others. Joe will leave us with memories of laughter, joy and humbleness through his life, giving praise to others before himself.

Services will be held at a later date with place and time be announced. The services will be followed by a committal with full military honors at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Joe’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by survivors.

