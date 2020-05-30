OFFERS
Obituary: Jeanne Claire Sands

Originally Published: May 30, 2020 9:28 p.m.

Jeanne Claire Sands, age 89, entered into Heaven on April 3, 2020, in Tempe, from complications associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Jeanne was born July 17, 1930 in Chicago, raised in La Crosse, Wis., and attended the University of Wisconsin where she studied nursing.

On June 30, 1950 she married her high school sweetheart, William David Sands, and the couple relocated to Phoenix. Jeanne raised four children who in turn gave her seven grandchildren. Over the years she worked as an accounting clerk for Diamond’s Department Stores, was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Tempe and Desert Samaritan Hospital’s Women’s Auxiliary, where she also served as its president. She very much enjoyed the annual La Crosse Reunions held at the Shalimar Country Club in Tempe.

After William and Jeanne’s retirement to Prescott in 1989, they became members of Trinity Presbyterian Church where she served as moderator of its Presbyterian Women’s group and sang in their church choir.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents, Lewis and Frances Ross; sister, Nancy Ross Rhodes; and first cousin, Edward Timmons Jr. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Debbie) Sands, William Jr. (Susan) Sands, Nancy Sands Owens and Jonathan Sands; grandchildren, Preston (Shauna) Sands, Donovan Owens, Ryan Sands, Whitney (Richard) Bilhorn, Alan Sands, Lane Sands, Ross Sands; and great grandson, Vann Bilhorn.

Legacy Funeral Home of Mesa handled final arrangements. Due to the current pandemic, Jeanne’s life will be celebrated at a later date. For information regarding her memorial services please inquire by email: turnfour3wide@yahoo.com.

Information provided by survivors.

