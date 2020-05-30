OFFERS
Obituary: Gloria Jean ‘Jeannie’ Romero Garner

Gloria Garner

Originally Published: May 30, 2020 9:26 p.m.

On May 28, 2020, Gloria Garner went away from earth. Gloria was born the 2nd of 3 girls to Margaret and Bert Romero in 1942.

She is preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind our two children, Rebecca Lynn and John Eric, who she loved with all of her heart. The sisters, Rebecca and Carole are left with memories only sisters could have.

As her husband for 57 years and 11 months, she left me with a heavy heart. I will always be thankful for having her as my wife, friend and partner for all those years. Dementia took her away many years before her departure.

Information provided by survivors.

