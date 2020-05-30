Obituary: Dr. James Mark Tillotson

Dr. James Mark Tillotson was born on May 7, 1943, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Mark died April 7, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona.

Mark was preceded in death by his five siblings and his parents. He is survived by his nephews, David, Kevin; and niece, Carol; and cousins. He graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, in 1962. Mark served in the Air Force stationed in Germany from 1962-1968.

For 30 years he lived in Niniltchik, Alaska, helping his brother build a bed and breakfast to fulfill a family dream. In Alaska, Mark directed a Young Adult Conservation Corp. An adventurer, he spent time bicycling and camping.

He graduated from Bastyr College of Naturopathic Medicine in Seattle, Washington in 1995 and practiced naturopathic medicine in Alaska. Mark moved to Colorado, where he was a community organizer. Mark and his friend managed the Colorado Mountaineering Cooperative. They sold backpacks and camping gear out of a log cabin they built inside the co-op.

He settled in Prescott in 2016 and volunteered for the AARP tax group and the VA Greenhouse. In both situations, he was highly valued for his graceful spirit, his willingness to do anything when asked and his supportive creativity in serving others. He encouraged others to be themselves, always.

He was active with FireWise, seeking to make a safe area in his neighborhood. He attended Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation. Mark was never married.

He was proud of his physical strength and loved the simple life, the out-of-doors, his BMW bike and his partner, Mary Steenhoek, with whom he lived the last four years of his life. With chronic health challenges, he wanted just one last bike ride, and on a beautiful spring day donned his riding jacket and yellow helmet, waved good-bye and on his motorcycle took one of his favorite winding roads through Arizona high desert. He died in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident near Baghdad, Arizona.

To Mark: One last ride, whatever it would be, you thought you would come back to me. Now you’re on one side and I on another I know our hearts still hear each other.

You are the courageous one, model of a life in the sun. Truth, simplicity, aging with grace, not asking much; you ran a good race.

Now I’ll live the truths we taught each other, with a grateful heart, My darling, my lover. Sat Nam.

Mary Steenhoek 4-11-2020.

Information provided by survivors.