Casinos reopen June 1 in Prescott

Yavapai-Prescott tribal leaders have decided to reopen Bucky’s and Yavapai casinos in Prescott at 8 a.m. Monday, June 1. (Brian Haddad/For the Courier)

Yavapai-Prescott tribal leaders have decided to reopen Bucky’s and Yavapai casinos in Prescott at 8 a.m. Monday, June 1. (Brian Haddad/For the Courier)

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: May 30, 2020 6:14 p.m.

The Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribal leadership has decided to reopen Bucky’s and Yavapai casinos in Prescott at 8 a.m. Monday, June 1.

According to Casino General Manager John O’Neill, the plan to reopen was based on the need to balance their commitment to health and safety with the need to support the local economy.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, our first priority was the health and safety of our guests and employees and to assist the wider initiative to curb the rate of growth of COVID-19 in Yavapai County,” O’Neill said. “Along with many other local businesses, we closed for 10 weeks beginning on March 19. Our next priority was to look out for our fantastic and dedicated staff and the decision was made to keep everyone employed throughout the period of closure. We are proud to report that we have achieved the forgoing priorities.”

The casinos hope to reduce health risks by implementing a “Play Safe” program, which relies on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health experts.

The main features of the “Play Safe” program, which apply to both staff and casino guests include:

  • No-touch temperature testing.

  • Mandatory face coverings.

  • No smoking or vaping.

Additional safety measures include:

  • Reduced available slot machines.

  • The poker room is closed.

  • Seating restrictions in the blackjack pit, bars and restaurants.

  • Upgraded air-conditioning in both casinos to maximize fresh-air intake.

  • Extensive, ongoing deep cleaning.

  • Hand-sanitizer dispensers and distancing reminders placed at entryways and exits at both casinos.

  • Health and safety awareness signs throughout both casinos.

  • Plexiglass at the cashier cage, Gold Rush Club and certain dining areas.

O’Neill explained that the measures will adapt as necessary to help provide a safe entertainment venue in Yavapai County.

“We are tracking the news multiple times a day, we are following recommendations from the CDC, and we are in touch with local public health experts,” O’Neill said. “We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and how it affects our immediate community. As new information emerges, we will communicate any changes to our plans moving forward.”

For more information, visit buckyscasino.com.

Jesse Bertel is a reporter/videographer for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @JesseBertel, email him at jbertel@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

