Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, May 30
Arizona adds 790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for new single-day record
Yavapai County sees one more case, one more death

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 30, 2020 12:21 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported a new single-day record 790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, May 30, according to its website.

On Friday, ADHS added 702 cases to the total, for a two-day increase of nearly 1,500 new cases of coronavirus. These are the most in a single day since the first case was reported in late January.

The state totals stand at 19,255 cases and 903 deaths as of Saturday. The deaths are an increase of 18 from Friday.

For Yavapai County, the number of confirmed cases increased overnight by one, as did the number of deaths - for a total of 296 cases and six deaths, respectively.

The Yavapai County Community Health Services did not issue a Saturday morning report; its death total has differed from the state by one, with YCCHS stating that instance happened in another county.

Both have stated that the number of positive cases was expected to increase, since more testing is being done. Saturday was the last planned day for the 'Blitz' testing ordered by the governor.

“Our approach is going to remain calm and steady, we’re going to take urgent action when it comes to public health,” Ducey previously said.

Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said the state continues to recommend to every Arizonan to take precautions. If you start to develop symptoms, stay home.

For more information, visit www.azdhs.gov or www.yavapai.us/chs.

