Information sought, reward offered in pronghorn poaching case near Seligman
Buck killed in Game Management Unit 18A

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information about the recent poaching of this pronghorn buck near Seligman, Arizona. (AZGFD/Courtesy)



Originally Published: May 29, 2020 4:36 p.m.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information about the recent poaching of an adult pronghorn buck near Seligman, Arizona, according to a news release.

The pronghorn buck was found on the side of a frontage road 2 miles west of the Jolly Road exit off of Interstate 40, Game and Fish stated. It had been shot with a firearm out of season and left to waste on May 27, 2020, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

"Multiple pieces of evidence were collected at the scene, but help from the public will play a vital role in finding who is responsible,” AZGFD Wildlife Manager Cody Johnston said.

“This is not the act of a hunter. Poaching is a crime," Johnston said. "It is stealing wildlife from the citizens of Arizona. It is important for anyone with information to come forward and help Game and Fish bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 800-352-0700, or visit www.azgfd.gov/ogt, and refer to case #20-001500.

Callers may be eligible for a reward up to $1,500 in this case. This reward was obtained through the Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief Program and from the Arizona Antelope Foundation. Callers can remain confidential upon request.

Information provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

