Brush fire along 89A quickly contained, local Stage 2 fire restrictions start June 3

Thursday, just before 1 p.m., the Cottonwood Fire Department responded to a reported brush fire along State Route 89A, just south of Bill Gray Road and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an active near the shoulder of the southbound lanes of the highway. Firefighters were able to quickly limit fire spread and extinguish the blaze.

The fire was contained to an area of less than a quarter of an acre.

Assistance was provided by the Cottonwood Police Department. Investigation revealed that fire cause was a spark from a vehicle that had sustained a major wheel malfunction.

Vegetation is drying quickly with the warm, dry weather. Fire departments ask everyone to be extremely careful with fire and all flame or any potentially spark-producing equipment.

STAGE 2 FIRE RESTRICTIONS START JUNE 3

Locally, the Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) will be enacting Stage 2 Fire Restrictions at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3.

The fire restriction area includes the 42 square miles of the City of Prescott and the 365 square miles of CAFMA jurisdiction, which includes the towns of Prescott Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Chino Valley, and Paulden.

CAFMA’s jurisdiction also applies to areas surrounding the City of Prescott such as Williamson Valley, upper Copper Basin Road, the Mountain Club area, Ponderosa Park off of White Spar Road, and the Senator Highway area of Karen Drive, Sweet Acres, and Oak Knoll Village along with the areas of Government Canyon and Diamond Valley which are south of Prescott.

The June 3 timing of these restrictions will be consistent with the Prescott National Forest and the unincorporated areas of Yavapai County areas not protected by fire districts or area fire departments. These restrictions will stay in effect until the area receives significant rain to justify lifting restrictions.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are as follows:

-No burn permits will be issued — residential or commercial.

-Use of model rockets is prohibited.

-Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited except by commercial special events permit.

-No smoking outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards, or outside of designated smoking areas.

-No outdoor use of firearms

-Welding, cutting and grinding is prohibited but permission may be granted under special circumstances and repair situations as approved by the fire marshal. Any spark- or flame-producing activities shall require the following: 1) A Fire Department permit for a specific time period, location, and activity granting permission to conduct such activity in a safe manner; 2) A fire watch, an individual for the sole purpose of watching for any sparks and/or ignition; 3) Firefighting tool(s) such as a shovel; 4) Approved water supply available from a hose, water truck, etc.

-Chainsaws are allowed with a spark arrestor, water or fire extinguisher and a fire watch.

-Warming fires, camp fires, as well as charcoal and wood burning barbecues (ember and ash producing) are prohibited in all locations. This also prohibits the use of other devices that produce open flame such as tiki lamps.

-The use of propane, natural gas or other gas flame-producing barbeque cooking grills or fire pits may be used as long as they are constantly attended, are in an enclosed device, and can be turned off.