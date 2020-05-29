OFFERS
702 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in single day, setting record

Brett Bavcevic, Cronkite News
Originally Published: May 29, 2020 3 p.m.

NEW covid19 az numbers by Cronkite News

PHOENIX – One day after Gov. Doug Ducey announced the reopening of Arizona schools in the fall and youth sports this summer, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported a record 702 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, May 29 – the most in a single day since the first case was reported in late January.

The state has issued guidance on safely reopening youth sports and activities, much of it relying on parents to take the appropriate steps to assure the health of young children, teachers and coaches who could be exposed to the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“Our approach is going to remain calm and steady, we’re going to take urgent action when it comes to public health,” Ducey said Thursday. Ducey lifted Arizona’s statewide stay-at-home-order on May 15.

“We would recommend to every Arizonan to take precautions,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “If you start to develop symptoms, stay home.”

Those concerns were echoed by Navajo leaders, who urged tribal members to continue taking precautions.

“We have to keep doing what we’re doing by wearing protective masks, complying with the weekend lockdowns, staying home and practicing social distancing,” Navajo President Jonathan Nez said in a statement this week. Although the reservation covers parts of several counties, about 17% of those tested in Navajo County have tested positive for the virus, the second-highest percentage in the state.

As of Friday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 18,465 cases of COVID-19 and 885 deaths in the state. It said 297,495 tests for COVID-19 have been completed as of May 29 in public and private labs in Arizona, and 5.6% of tests have come back positive for the virus. Just more than 4% of Arizonans have been tested to date.

Numbers for Yavapai County went up by one, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, to 295 confirmed cases from Thursday to Friday. Yavapai County Community Health Services' Friday report was unchanged for confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries from Thursday; click HERE to read about Thursday's numbers.

