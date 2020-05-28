OFFERS
Thu, May 28
YCESA highlights election process for governing boards countywide

A voter drops off a ballot in August 2019 at the Yavapai County Administration Building in Prescott. This November, Yavapai County Governing Boards will be seeking to fill seats and the Yavapai County Education Service Agency wants to keep all potential candidates and incumbents aware of the process that incorporates the official filings that must be made between June 8 and July 6, according to a release. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: May 28, 2020 6:27 p.m.

This November, Yavapai County governing boards will be seeking to fill seats and the Yavapai County Education Service Agency wants to keep all potential candidates and incumbents aware of the process that incorporates the official filings that must be made between June 8 and July 6, according to a release.

As of May 26, there are four contested races, 15 with a full slate and 10 with no candidates, including districts with both two and 4-year seats.

Any races that have just the required number of candidates, or fewer, will be canceled at the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting in August.

All terms begin Jan. 1, 2021, and are either for two or four years, with the bulk of them four-year seats. The seats at Yavapai College are for 6 years.

This is the list of how many people have obtained candidate packets and the number of seats on each board to be filled:

CONTACT

For more information about governing board elections and current candidate filings, visit YCESA.com and click on elections and governing board candidates. Elections Coordinator Jenn Nelson can be reached at 928-771-3326.

