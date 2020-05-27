OFFERS
Thu, May 28
Deadly early morning crash closed SR 169 in Dewey-Humboldt May 27

The May 27, 2020, fatal accident happened some time around 5 a.m. between State Route 69 and Interstate 17 in Dewey-Humboldt. (ADOT)

Originally Published: May 28, 2020 9:50 a.m.

A multi-vehicle accident closed State Route 169 in Dewey-Humboldt early Wednesday morning leaving one person dead and another seriously injured.

The accident happened some time around 5 a.m. on May 27 between State Route 69 and Interstate 17.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety the crash closed both lanes of SR 169.

By 9:34 a.m. ADOT reported all lanes had been reopened.

No names or the cause of the accident have been released.

Information provided by DPS.

