2 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Yavapai County, bringing total to 294

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: May 28, 2020 1:27 p.m.

photo

Two additional cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were confirmed in Yavapai County on Thursday, May 28, bringing the total to 294 in the county. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Two additional cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were confirmed in Yavapai County on Thursday, May 28, bringing the total to 294 in the county.

A total of 10,170 residents have been tested, with 294 coming up positive, meaning about 97.1% (9,876) have tested negative so far, a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release revealed Thursday.

There has been a total of five deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

In the quad-city area, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports one hospitalization with COVID-19 and no persons under investigation (PUI). The Prescott VA has reported no hospitalizations or PUIs for COVID-19.

In Cottonwood, the Verde Valley Medical Center reported one hospitalizations with COVID and two PUIs.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 287,605 Arizonans have been tested by COVID-19, with 17,763 positive cases and 857 deaths, up 26 from Wednesday.

ASYMPTOMATIC

Symptomatic people are not the only way the COVID-19 virus is shed. The percentage of infections vary from 15 to 50%, but the majority of community-acquired transmissions occur from people without any symptoms (asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people). You can be “shedding” the virus into the environment for up to 5 days before symptoms begin. Asymptomatic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is the Achilles’ heel of COVID-19 pandemic control through the public health strategies we have currently deployed.

Viral “shedding” occurs when a virus replicates inside your body and is released into the environment. At that point, it may be contagious.

Even if infected people are not actively sneezing or coughing, they may still spread viral particles through talking, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC encourages everyone to wear face coverings or masks in public to help prevent the spread of the virus.

“Ultimately, the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the United States and the globe, the clear evidence of COVID-19 transmission from asymptomatic persons, and the eventual need to relax current social distancing practices argue for broadened COVID testing to include asymptomatic persons in prioritized settings,” YCCHS spokesperson Terri Farneti said in a press release Thursday.

“These factors also support the case for the general public to use face masks when in crowded outdoor or indoor spaces. This unprecedented pandemic calls for unprecedented measures to achieve its ultimate defeat.”

TESTING BLITZ

Spectrum Healthcare is scheduled to host its final testing blitz Saturday, May 30. They will be set up at 651 Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood, and in Prescott at 990 Willow Creek Road from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

MORE INFO

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources for Re-Opening, visit www.yavapai.us/chs;

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org.;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and

• For justice and mental health resources, visit #Yavapai Stronger Together at https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

