Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 27
Weather  87.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County has 292 positive cases of coronavirus, 5 deaths

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: May 27, 2020 10:49 a.m.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) count in Yavapai County has reached 292 positive cases and five deaths, as of Wednesday morning, May 27, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services.

In Yavapai County, 10,017 residents have been tested, with a 97.1% negative rate (9,725 people); and, 143 people recovered.

Terri Farneti, public health coordinator with YCCHS, said the death count was reduced from six to five, because one was determined to be from another county.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports one hospitalization for COVID-19 and no persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center reports one hospitalization and 2 PUIs. The VA has reported no hospitalizations or PUIs for COVID-19.

Across the county, Mingus Mountain Academy leads the count with 118 confirmed cases of coronavirus; Prescott has 41; Prescott Valley, 39; Sedona, 17; Cottonwood, 17; Camp Verde, 14; Other Verde, 11; Mayer, 11; Chino Valley, nine; Dewey, eight; Paulden, five; and Other Quad Cities, three.

In Arizona, 279,550 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with 17,262 positive cases – an increase of 479 cases since Tuesday. There have been 831 deaths, up 24 overnight, according to Arizona Department of Health.

REOPENING

On June 1, the Yavapai County Administration buildings located at 1015 Fair St., Prescott, as well as 10 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood, will once again be open to the public following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Yavapai County Community Health Services is reopening for routine and travel vaccinations, Farneti said.

“Due to COVID-19 best practices, we will be limiting the number of patients in our waiting room by extending all appointment time frames and offering curbside service for most adult patients,” her Wednesday news release stated. “All pediatric patients will require in-office treatment.”

For Immunizations, call 928-771-3122 for the Prescott area and 928-639-8130 for the Verde Valley area to schedule an appointment.

Yavapai County WIC continues to serve clients through Zoom (video-conferencing) or over the phone. Virtual services have been approved by USDA through June 30 but may receive an extension to continue through the summer.

Clients who need to come into the clinic to pick up breastfeeding supplies or eWIC cards are met curbside. Clients who need to enter the building are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and asked to wear a mask if they are older than 5.

Call to schedule an appointment at 928-771-3138.

FIRES

Wildfire season has kicked into gear. Being prepared for a disaster means that you have the necessary supplies for a possible emergency, YCCHS states. Creating an emergency kit will help you keep your supplies organized and easily accessible.

Following are some essential items you should keep in your emergency kit:

1 - Water. You should have enough water to last each person at least three days;

2 - Food. Keep enough non-perishable foods to last at least three days;

3 - Flashlight with spare batteries;

4 - A first aid kit;

5 - Family and emergency contact information.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office now utilizes CodeRED as its Emergency Notification System. With this service, they can send messages to residents and businesses within minutes with specific information when an emergency or time-sensitive issue arises.

Register all your phone numbers directly to assure contact in an emergency. You can sign up at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/A45C10E5EC0F.

MORE INFO

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources for Re-Opening, visit www.yavapai.us/chs;

• The Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19;

• For justice and mental health resources, visit #Yavapai Stronger Together at https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

