Terminal construction causes temporary access-road adjustments at Prescott Regional Airport

Ongoing construction work related to the new passenger terminal at the Prescott Regional Airport will cause the closure of a portion of Janine Drive from May 28 to Aug. 1, as construction crews work on the new access road.

As a result, passengers will not be able to access the terminal via the Deep Well Ranch Road roundabout or Ruger Road during the closure, according to a news release from the City of Prescott. “The terminal will only be accessible via MacCurdy Drive,” it adds.

Details on the access to the Prescott Regional Airport Terminal include:

• Prescott via Highway 89 North - Proceed north on Highway 89 to MacCurdy Drive. Turn right on MacCurdy Drive and proceed directly to the passenger terminal.

• Prescott via Willow Creek/Highway 89A - Proceed east on Highway 89A (Pioneer Parkway) off Willow Creek Road to Highway 89 North. Proceed north on Highway 89 to MacCurdy Drive. Turn right on MacCurdy Drive and proceed directly to the passenger terminal.

• Prescott Valley via Highway 89A – Proceed west on Highway 89A. Take exit towards Highway 89. Turn right onto Highway 89 North and proceed to MacCurdy Drive (the stoplight at the Circle K). Turn right on MacCurdy Drive and proceed directly to the passenger terminal.

• Highway 89 South (from Chino Valley) – Proceed on Highway 89 past the Deep Well Ranch roundabout to MacCurdy Drive. Turn left on MacCurdy Drive and proceed directly to the passenger terminal. “Please allow additional drive time to access the airport terminal during this street closure,” the news release adds.

More information on airport access is available by contacting Airport Administration at 928-777-1114 or by email at AirportAdministration@prescott-az.gov.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.