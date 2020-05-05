OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 27
Weather  87.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Terminal construction causes temporary access-road adjustments at Prescott Regional Airport

On May 5, 2020, crews work to install one of 30 steel columns at the site of the new passenger terminal at the Prescott Regional Airport. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

On May 5, 2020, crews work to install one of 30 steel columns at the site of the new passenger terminal at the Prescott Regional Airport. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

Originally Published: May 27, 2020 6:18 p.m.

Ongoing construction work related to the new passenger terminal at the Prescott Regional Airport will cause the closure of a portion of Janine Drive from May 28 to Aug. 1, as construction crews work on the new access road.

As a result, passengers will not be able to access the terminal via the Deep Well Ranch Road roundabout or Ruger Road during the closure, according to a news release from the City of Prescott. “The terminal will only be accessible via MacCurdy Drive,” it adds.

photo

(City of Prescott/Courtesy)

Details on the access to the Prescott Regional Airport Terminal include:

• Prescott via Highway 89 North - Proceed north on Highway 89 to MacCurdy Drive. Turn right on MacCurdy Drive and proceed directly to the passenger terminal.

• Prescott via Willow Creek/Highway 89A - Proceed east on Highway 89A (Pioneer Parkway) off Willow Creek Road to Highway 89 North. Proceed north on Highway 89 to MacCurdy Drive. Turn right on MacCurdy Drive and proceed directly to the passenger terminal.

• Prescott Valley via Highway 89A – Proceed west on Highway 89A. Take exit towards Highway 89. Turn right onto Highway 89 North and proceed to MacCurdy Drive (the stoplight at the Circle K). Turn right on MacCurdy Drive and proceed directly to the passenger terminal.

• Highway 89 South (from Chino Valley) – Proceed on Highway 89 past the Deep Well Ranch roundabout to MacCurdy Drive. Turn left on MacCurdy Drive and proceed directly to the passenger terminal. “Please allow additional drive time to access the airport terminal during this street closure,” the news release adds.

More information on airport access is available by contacting Airport Administration at 928-777-1114 or by email at AirportAdministration@prescott-az.gov.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

MacCurdy Drive at Highway 89 to be closed Sept. 3 for overnight utility work
Night closures on Highway 89 to begin Nov. 4
ADOT plans closures on Highways 69, 89 and 89a
Overnight closure of Highway 89 in Prescott beginning Aug. 19
ADOT sets night closures on Viewpoint this week
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries