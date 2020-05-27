Prescott Valley drive-in movie changed to ‘Lilo & Stitch’ for May 29

Two drive-in movies slated for 7:45 p.m. this Friday, May 29, and June 5, respectively, at the Findlay Toyota Center parking lot, 3201 N. Main St., are still a go, Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta said Wednesday.

Both family-friendly films will be mirror-projected on a giant, 50-foot inflatable screen as participants watch from their vehicles on the north end of the parking lot’s dirt area and will be able to listen in to an FM broadcast for sound.

Parking will be available starting at 7 p.m. on both days of the movies on a first-come, first-serve basis, Palguta added.

The first of the feature films, on May 29, will be the 2002 Disney-animated, Academy Award-nominated movie, “Lilo & Stitch.”

“Lilo & Stitch” replaced the previously scheduled “Space Jam,” Warner Bros.’ 1996 animated/live-action film featuring Bugs Bunny and NBA legend Michael Jordan. “Lilo & Stitch” tells the story of a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo Pelekai and her relationship with Stitch, an extraterrestrial creature Lilo adopted as her “dog.”

“A League of Their Own,” a 1992 comedy about the Rockford (Illinois) Peaches women’s pro baseball team from the 1940s and 1950s, which stars Tom Hanks, Geena Davis and Madonna, follows on June 5.

Prescott Valley’s Arts & Culture Commission is presenting the movies to relieve stress tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is time to start planning on bringing Prescott Valley back to the way we were financially, economically and socially,” Palguta stated in a Facebook post. “We encourage those attending to consider getting a takeout dinner to help support our local restaurants.”

For more information about the May 29 and June 5 events, call Prescott Valley’s Parks and Recreation Department at 928-759-3090.