Plan for overnight lane restrictions on Highway 89A May 31-June 4

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers in the Prescott area to plan for overnight lane restrictions on Highway 89A between Fain Road (milepost 325) and Highway 89 (milepost 317), according to a news release.

Crews are working to complete fog seal work, which protects and extends the life of the pavement, ADOT officials stated.

Motorists should allow extra travel time, be prepared to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in effect:

• North- and southbound 89A will be narrowed to one lane in each direction overnight from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, May 31-June 4.

With state highways essential to delivering goods and services, ADOT, its employees and its contractor partners are dedicated to delivering transportation improvement projects during the current public health situation. To learn more, please visit azdot.gov/covid-19-resource-center.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.