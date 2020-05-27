Obituary Notice: Herbert Edward Wilcox
Originally Published: May 27, 2020 6:28 p.m.
Herbert Edward Wilcox, age 79, of Ash Fork, Arizona, passed away on May 21, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. Affordable Burial and Cremation of Chino Valley, is in charge of the arrangements.
