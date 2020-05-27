Obituary: Juanita Uribe Molina

Juanita Uribe Molina, 88, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on May 18, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. on Friday May 29, 2020 at Bueler Funeral Home in Cottonwood, Arizona. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday May 30, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood, Arizona. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. Arrangements are by Bueler Funeral Home. Juanita Uribe Molina was born on June 12, 1931 to Rufino and Juanita C Uribe, in Jerome, Arizona. She graduated from Clarkdale High School and continued on to wed Paul M. Molina on November 18, 1950 in Prescott, Arizona. For many years, Juanita did payroll for Bunker Sawmill and worked as a secretary. She was also a lunchroom assistant at Mingus Union High school for 10 years. Juanita was an attentive housekeeper, loving wife, sister, and mother. She was a wonderful example of Love to all, she met everyone with her warm smile, and passed on her expertise in the kitchen to so many people. A Grand Reunion is taking place in heaven right now, I wish we could see her through the veil, and watch the hugs and the reuniting with her dear sweetheart that she missed so much. Her true memorial is in the life of her family, children, grand, and great. What a magnificent honor to her. Juanita Uribe Molina is preceded in death by her husband, Paul M. Molina; her sister, Narcie Ybarra and brothers Chris Uribe and Lupe Uribe. She is also survived by her daughters, Caroline Molina (Julio), Mary Christina Moncada (Carlos), Elizabeth Macias (Albert) and son, Pablo Molina (Ann); sisters, Inez Valdez and Florence Lucero; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Due to the Corona virus, we have to limit the number of people that can attend Juanita’s funeral. This has been an extremely difficult decision because my mom loved and cared for so many family members and friends. We are all very close and we want to be there for each other. The viewing, services and the grave site will be held strictly for Juanita’s sisters, kids, grandkids, great grandkids and their significant others. At a later date, when the Corona situation has cleared up and larger gatherings are accepted, we will hold another memorial for my mom, Juanita Uribe Molina. Thank you.

