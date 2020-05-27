Obituary: James C Rogers Sr.
James C Rogers Sr. passed away in Prescott, Arizona on May 20, 2020 at the age of 84. James was predeceased by his parents, Hugh C. Rogers and Eula A. Perdue Rogers; wife, Bobbie Sharron Giles Rogers; wife, Peggy J. Coldicutt Rogers and one son, William Lee Rogers.
James is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Bernard of Prescott. James is lovingly remembered by his children, one son, Jay Rogers and wife Jeannette, of Midlothian, Texas; three daughters, Lori Knotts of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Sherri Brooks and husband Kevin, of Texarkana, Texas and Tracie Cooper and husband Richard of Texarkana, Ark.; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one loving sister Jeri Robinson of Texarkana, Texas.
James was born in Antoine, Arkansas on February 12, 1936. He lived in Texarkana, Texas most of his life. He served his country in the Army’s National Guard. He retired from Cooper Tire & Rubber Company in Texarkana, Ark. After retirement, James enjoyed spending his time outdoors feeding and watching the wild life. He also volunteered at the Dorcas house with his friends and church family. James loved his Lord Jesus, his family, and his church family. James was loved by many and will be missed by all. Memorial service arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nash Dorcas House Church of Christ: 6232 Hampton Road, Texarkana, TX 75503.
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook for James and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
