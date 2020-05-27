Church News: Week of May 28, 2020

Prescott Community Church invites you to online worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. via pccaz.org. Worship may also be viewed anytime later on YouTube.com on the Prescott Community Church channel. Worship includes both traditional and contemporary Christian music. Pastor Dave’s message will continue the Beatitudes, using Matthew 5:8.

Virtual Bible School 2020 @ Prescott United Methodist Church — June 22-26 K-5th grade. This program is free to those who register at https://forms.gle/r5t7qpwJaB5jPA3s6. Every day access up to five videos published to our YouTube Channel including stories, crafts and activities — plus music videos! Free supplies delivered to your door. 928-778-1950.

Unity of Prescott — Sunday services are now online only. You can view the service and Rev. Richard Rogers’ weekly message, every Sunday at unityprescott.org. Past services are also available. The topic this coming Sunday is “Reveal in Me.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Alliance Bible Church — Pastor John Perry is continuing the series through the Book of 1st John entitled “Time To Grow Up” Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Join us at 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott, or online at abcprescott.com. For more information, call 928-776-1549.

Dramatic Outpouring of the Holy Spirit — Pentecost — the proclamation of Jesus unleashed. Divine truths now shape and inspire followers. We are still offering only online worship at savinggracelutherancvaz.org. Facebook page linked to this site. Please “like” to stay informed. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott. Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Festival of First Fruits, Receiving Torah — Shavuot starts May 28 at sunset. At this season we at Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, pray that all shall live with kindness, charity and compassion. Discussion: Equality for All. Details, consultations and discussions are now by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Art and the artist in a pandemic — Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 31. Visit our homepage www.prescottuu.org to join. Rev. Patty Willis tells of the role of art and the artist in a pandemic. How does art shift our perspective?

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 am. Wednesday service is at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. 928-778-4499. Visit stlukesprescott.church where you will find our sermon, bulletin, and calendar of events. You will also find a link to Bishop Reddall’s message. Our food pantry is open Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. St. Luke’s is helping all tri-city communities.

“What is the role of laughter in our lives and in our society?” will be the topic at the 11 a.m. Zoom service for Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Join us for a Ted Talk video, humor by Melvin Hill, and discussion. Music by Marlee Terry. Visit PUUF.net to connect.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene Worship will be live-streaming Sundays at 10:30 a.m. at www.prescottnazarene.com. Log on and join Pastor Ira Brown every Wednesday at 4 p.m. for a mid-week devotional and update during the COVID-19 crisis. You can also follow us on Facebook for the most current information.

Prescott United Methodist Church, “Looking Back: Moving Forward Celebrating 150 years in Prescott.” 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding live-stream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, is complying with national directives on groups of 10. You can join us for Sunday’s worship anytime at http://tlcpv.360unite.com.

Trinity Presbyterian Church will be holding services online at 10 a.m. Sunday. Join us by visiting www.aztrinitypres.org and clicking on Facebook on the right under “Staying Connected.” YouTube channel can be accessed here as well.

Heights Church’s doors are still open… virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church Online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and re-broadcast at 6 p.m.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church is worshiping online at www.emmanuellutheranpv.org, just follow the links. Please join us for Wednesday and Sunday services.

First Congregational Church, 2016 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is canceling Sunday worship until further notice due to the coronavirus. Videos of the worship service will be available on the website: www.fccprescott.org (928-445-4555).

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, has suspended all worship services and ministries/meetings until further notice. Become familiar with their website, www.americanlutheran.net. 928-445-4348.