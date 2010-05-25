OFFERS
Bradshaw Mountain High School twice targeted for recent burglary, vandalism

On Monday, May 25, at about 10 p.m., two young adult males and females were seen entering the high school in a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The two males went into the school with spray paint that damaged some of the classroom space and equipment, police said. (Prescott Valley Police)

On Monday, May 25, at about 10 p.m., two young adult males and females were seen entering the high school in a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The two males went into the school with spray paint that damaged some of the classroom space and equipment, police said. (Prescott Valley Police)

Originally Published: May 27, 2020 7:53 p.m.

In the course of two weeks, Bradshaw Mountain High School was the target of burglars and vandals who in one case damaged a classroom and in a second incident spray painted some “high value” equipment in another classroom, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Just after midnight Friday, May 15, a young male suspect was caught on a security camera damaging a window and classroom at about 12:35 a.m., according to a department news release.

On Monday, May 25, at about 10 p.m., two young adult males and females were seen entering the high school in a Ford F-150 pickup truck. The two males went into the school with spray paint that damaged some of the classroom space and equipment, the release said.

From security footage, the two males broke into the school and classroom while the two girls stayed in the bed of the truck. Security cameras did capture images of the suspects in both incidents.

Anyone who might be able to identify the suspects is asked to contact the Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267.

— Nanci Hutson, The Daily Courier

