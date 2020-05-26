Obituary Notice: Gerald 'Jerry' Brandt
Originally Published: May 26, 2020 4:17 p.m.
Gerald “Jerry” Brandt, age 50, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born on October 18, 1969 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and passed away on May 20, 2020.
Chino Valley Funeral Home, on Palomino Road, is handling the final arrangements.
