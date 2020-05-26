Obituary: Keegan Shane O’Reilly

Keegan Shane O’Reilly, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on March 3rd, 2020. Keegan was born in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 28th, 2000. He moved with family to Prescott later that same year.

Keegan was bold, adventurous and had a strong passion for the outdoors. He developed a great respect for western heritage and longed for the cowboy life. He was a patriot who truly loved his country. Keegan was ambitious and entrepreneurial, starting several projects including his first business venture, Longhorn Diesel. Keegan had been attending commercial Drivers International in Goodyear, Arizona, to earn certification in underwater welding.



Keegan is survived by his loving parents, Peter and Karen O’Reilly; his brother, Connor O’Reilly; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and Nana.



Gone but forever in our hearts…

Celebration of Keegan’s life will be held Friday June 5th, 6:00 p.m. at Watson Lake Park.

