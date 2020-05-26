Obituary: Keegan Shane O’Reilly
Keegan Shane O’Reilly, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on March 3rd, 2020. Keegan was born in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 28th, 2000. He moved with family to Prescott later that same year.
Keegan was bold, adventurous and had a strong passion for the outdoors. He developed a great respect for western heritage and longed for the cowboy life. He was a patriot who truly loved his country. Keegan was ambitious and entrepreneurial, starting several projects including his first business venture, Longhorn Diesel. Keegan had been attending commercial Drivers International in Goodyear, Arizona, to earn certification in underwater welding.
Keegan is survived by his loving parents, Peter and Karen O’Reilly; his brother, Connor O’Reilly; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and Nana.
Gone but forever in our hearts…
Celebration of Keegan’s life will be held Friday June 5th, 6:00 p.m. at Watson Lake Park.
Information provided by survivors.
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 22, 2020
- Prescott Sears store property sells
- Boy hit by pickup truck in Prescott Valley facing 'long road to recovery'
- Need2Know: Prescott JC Penney store’s fate unclear; Bucky’s and Yavapai casinos to reopen June 1; Casa Perez, Yavapai Regional Transit, museums eye June reopenings
- 6th COVID-19 death in Yavapai County, 271 confirmed cases, 5 questions before you venture out
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 24, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has 272 confirmed cases, Mingus Mountain at 113, safe shopping recommendations
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 2, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: