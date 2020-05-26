OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 26
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Keegan Shane O’Reilly

Keegan Shane O’Reilly

Keegan Shane O’Reilly

Originally Published: May 26, 2020 2:15 p.m.

Keegan Shane O’Reilly, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on March 3rd, 2020. Keegan was born in Scottsdale, Arizona on March 28th, 2000. He moved with family to Prescott later that same year.

Keegan was bold, adventurous and had a strong passion for the outdoors. He developed a great respect for western heritage and longed for the cowboy life. He was a patriot who truly loved his country. Keegan was ambitious and entrepreneurial, starting several projects including his first business venture, Longhorn Diesel. Keegan had been attending commercial Drivers International in Goodyear, Arizona, to earn certification in underwater welding.

Keegan is survived by his loving parents, Peter and Karen O’Reilly; his brother, Connor O’Reilly; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and Nana.

Gone but forever in our hearts…

Celebration of Keegan’s life will be held Friday June 5th, 6:00 p.m. at Watson Lake Park.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Shellie Hudson Weber
Obituary: Ellis “Skip” Mendenhall
Obituary: Cliff Jeffrey Petrovsky
Obituary: Shane Corbitt
Obituary: Roy Elmer Campbell

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries