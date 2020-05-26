Obituary: Jean Moye Hogy

Jean Moye Hogy passed away at the Kenyon (MN) Sunset Home on Friday, May 15, 2020. Jean was born on July 10, 1935, in Wake Forest, North Carolina, to Jack and Ozzie (Merkerson) Moye. She graduated from high school in 1953.



She married Duffy Kilrain and had two sons, Duffy and Danny. She began working for AT&T doing in-house specialty wiring. Jean married Waldo Hogy on March 8, 1969 and they made their home in Algonquin, Illinois, until moving to Arizona. Jean moved to Minnesota after Waldo passed away. Jean enjoyed traveling with her husband Waldo. Their biggest trip was driving their RV thru Alaska. She also loved playing Bingo with her girlfriends Claudia and Sharon from Paulden, Arizona. They made many trips to Laughlin, Nevada to play Bingo. Jean loved traveling and sightseeing and visiting with family and friends. She participated in the annual motorcycle ride with her friend Lenny, children and grandchildren. Jean enjoyed living at the Kenyon Sunset Home. She joined in all the activates from Bingo, crafts, exercise and special events. On Valentine’s Day she was crowned Queen Jean.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Waldo and her sons, Danny Kilrain in 1975 and Duffy Kilrain in 2008, one brother and her parents. Jean is survived by her Minnesota stepchildren, Steven Hogy, Bruce (Bev) Hogy of Morristown, Beatrice (Larry) Peterson of Cambridge, Scott (Debbie) Hogy of Kenyon, JulieAnn Hogy (Jon Prescher) of Cannon Falls, Karen (Kevin) Overby of Northfield; grand, great-grand and great-great-children; and her niece Debbie (Hogy) (Jack) Gress and family of San Jose, California.

Interment will take place in Dundee Township Cemetery East, Dundee, Illinois, where Jean will be buried next to her husband Waldo and sons, Duffy and Danny. There will be a private family celebration of Jean’s life. Cards maybe sent to Bruce Hogy, 19965 Cedar Lake Trail, Morristown, MN 55052.

Information provided by survivors.