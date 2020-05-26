Fire destroys Chino Valley home; owner escapes in time, officials say home is total loss

The owner of a mobile home escaped an early-morning fire Tuesday, May 26, that consumed about half the double-roof property in the 2300 block of North Navajo Trail in Chino Valley, leaving it a total loss, said Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Fire Marshal Rick Chase.

The authority received a call at about 6:40 a.m. and when firefighters from both CAFMA and the Prescott Fire Department arrived the mobile home was engulfed in flames, Chase said. The owner managed to escape the house, and two other occupants were not at home at the time.

Chase said he determined that the fire started in the front porch and living room area, but the exact cause was undetermined.

He did not have an estimated value on what was an older model mobile home that included another outbuilding on the property.

The blaze was made more difficult to extinguish based on the double roofs, with four engine and two water crews, as well as the battalion chief, a training officer and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies responding to the scene.

Crews spent about 4 hours to assure they had managed to find any additional “hot spots,” Chase said.

With the mobile home damaged beyond repair, Chase said the all-volunteer Arizona Crisis Team responded to assist the owner and family members with temporary housing and other necessities.

“They are a great resource,” Chase said of the volunteers.