CVUSD Student of the Week: Eva Romero
Originally Published: May 26, 2020 3 p.m.
Eva Romero is a first grader at Territorial Early Childhood Center. Eva is always kind and caring.
She always makes the kindest choice, even when others around her may not.
She works very hard in class and asks for help when she needs it.
She is responsible and has an admirable amount of integrity. She uses her critical thinking skills to solve all types of problems. She is also very creative and an amazing artist.
Information provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.
