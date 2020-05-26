COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County at 290 confirmed cases; symptoms appear 2 to 14 days after exposure

Yavapai County has 290 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Tuesday morning, May 26.

In total, Yavapai County has tested 9,934 residents with 9,644 negatives, 143 recovered and six deaths.

In the quad-city area, Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports one hospitalization with COVID-19 and one person under investigation (PUI) between the West and East Campus locations. The Prescott VA has no COVID-19 hospitalizations or PUIs.

In Cottonwood, Verde Valley Medical Center reports one hospitalization from COVID-19, with two PUIs, the YCCHS release said.

LOCAL AND MINGUS MOUNTAIN ACADEMY CASES

According to the Tuesday morning report, Mingus Mountain Academy has 118 confirmed cases, Prescott has 40, Prescott Valley has 39, Mayer has 11, Dewey has nine, Chino Valley has eight, Paulden has five, and the Other Quad Cities category has two.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 273,070 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 16,783 positive cases and 807 deaths, up 32 over the Memorial Day weekend.

BLITZ TESTING SATURDAY, MAY 30

Spectrum Healthcare will continue COVID-19 blitz testing from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30. The extended drive-thru testing will be available in Prescott at 990 Willow Creek Road.

SOCIAL DISTANCING CONCERNS

In the Tuesday update, YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti expressed concern about the number of people across the country who appeared to abandon social distancing guidelines as they sunbathed on beaches and gathered for pool parties over the Memorial Day weekend. The plea by health officials and many governors to wear masks in stores and in public is being met with protest and resistance from some Americans.

"Despite the country’s COVID-19 death toll approaching 100,000, many revelers dismissed any safety concerns to celebrate," Farneti wrote. "Even as states and counties begin to reopen, the amount of coronavirus cases is still concerning. It’s safe to say everyone is feeling the fatiguing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we still have a long way to go."

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO DEVELOP SYMPTOMS?

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear as soon as two days after exposure, or as long as 14 days later, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A new study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health shows that the median time for symptoms to show up is about five days. That is why the CDC uses the 14-day quarantine period for people with likely exposure to the new coronavirus.

Early symptoms may include fatigue, headache, sore throat or fever. Some people experience a loss of smell or taste. Symptoms can be mild at first, and in some people become more intense over five to seven days, with cough and shortness of breath worsening if pneumonia develops. The type and severity of the first symptoms can vary widely from person to person.

CONTACT

-For Yavapai County COVID-19 data, reopening resources and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-2-1-1 Arizona is also a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org;

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.