Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 26
CAFMA holds retirement ceremony for former assistant chief of operations

Jeff Polacek and his family watch as a flag lowering ceremony was conducted in honor of his retirement Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 26, 2020 2:10 p.m.

The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority held a flag-lowering ceremony Wednesday, May 20, for assistant chief of operations Jeff Polacek, who is retiring after 31 years of dedicated service to the community.

“Chief Polacek has left a legacy in the fire service that will serve us well for generations to come. Our citizens were fortunate to have had the professionalism and expertise he brought, ensuring their needs and their safety are our priority. Chief Polacek will be missed and we want to wish him the best in his retirement. Congratulations Sir, thank you for all you have brought to our community,” a post on CAFMA’s Facebook page stated.

The flag was flown for 24 hours at Station 61 in Chino Valley where he started his career. Polacek started his fire service career in 1989 as a reserve firefighter for the Chino Valley Fire District (CVFD). He was hired as a full time firefighter with CVFD in June of 1990.

In July of 1993, he was hired as a firefighter for the Central Yavapai Fire District. He was instrumental in creating the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority in his role as the assistant chief of operations.

photo

Jeff Polacek accepts the flag during a ceremony conducted in honor of his retirement Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority. (CAFMA/Courtesy)

Polacek worked his way through the ranks including firefighter, engineer, captain, battalion chief, and his current position as assistant chief of operations.

During his career, he became a certified emergency paramedic — a certification he held for over 25 years, a hazardous materials technician on the Prescott Area Hazardous Materials Response Team since 1996, and he served as a training officer for the agency.

Polacek was heavily involved with the off-district wildland team where he held the position of a task force leader and strike team leader. He was an instructor for the Yavapai College Fire Science Program from 1993 to 2013 and had a hand in training most of the firefighters in our area as well as some in the Phoenix area

Lastly, he was also instrumental in Central Yavapai Fire District being named an Internationally Accredited agency through CFAI in 2012.

Information provided by Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority.

