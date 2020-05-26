OFFERS
95-year-old Prescott Valley WWII hero honored with drive-by parade

Paul Poirier’s 95th birthday was celebrated with a parade with help from the American Legion Post 6 Honor Guard, among others. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 26, 2020 2:50 p.m.

Members of the retired COPS Club in Prescott Valley and many neighbors and friends in Pronghorn Ranch came together in a “drive-by birthday greeting” on Sunday, May 17, to honor local World War II hero Paul Poirier’s 95th birthday.

Poirier is the father of Richard Poirier, a member of this retired COPS Club. Richard and his wife, Debbie, requested a little drive-by birthday greeting for Paul, and as friends and neighbors heard about the event, all felt very honored and thrilled for him and wished to be a part of it also.

People in numerous vehicles, including cars, trucks and even golf carts and muscle cars were all honking, were shouting “Happy Birthday” and waving American Flags while holding “Happy Birthday” signs out their windows as they drove by Paul sitting in his driveway. Paul was definitely being enthusiastically and joyfully honored by all.

However, the main event unfolded when seven members of the American Legion Post 6 Honor Guard came to honor Paul with a special ceremony. The bugler from the Honor Guard not only played “Anchors Aweigh,” as Paul served in the Navy, but bugled “Happy Birthday” as well.

After the bugler’s performance, the Honor Guard separately walked over to Paul and extended a white-gloved hand while shaking his and thanking him for his service. Lastly, the Honor Guard also presented Paul with a Special Honor Coin.

Needless to say, it was a very emotional and wonderful moment for Paul, Richard, Debbie and everyone who attended the uplifting event. It was one of those “feel good” events this country is so much in need of at this time.

“We can all be very proud of our patriotic and caring friends and neighbors in Prescott Valley,” said Evelyn Mansfield, who is the wife of American Legion Post 6 Honor Guard bagpiper Donald Mansfield and good friend and neighbor of Richard and Debbie. “At the same time, we realize how incredibly fortunate we are for the wonderful men and women of Post 6 Honor Guard whom give so selflessly and so honorably at a moment’s notice, all year long, to any veteran. We cannot give them enough of the thanks they are so deserving of.”

Information provided by American Legion Post 6 Honor Guard.

